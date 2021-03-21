Justin Bieber Once Donated His Lock Of Hair For This Noble Cause

Justin Bieber had once auctioned his hair after a tweet made by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. A while back, Forbes had covered the incident when Bieber had decided to auction his hair soon after a request posted by the talk show host on Twitter. It was reported that Ellen had posted a tweet mentioning that it was her birthday the next day and all she wished for was world peace and a lock of Justin Bieber’s hair. The singer had come across this tweet and had appeared on the Ellen Show soon after. He had wished her a belated happy birthday and presented her with a box of his hair.

The singer had mentioned that the hair was from the trimmings he got when he sported a new hairstyle. After the jovial segment was done, the two had announced that they would be auctioning his hair on eBay and anyone who wished to buy it could bid freely. They had also revealed that all the proceeds collected from the auction would go straight to a charity organisation. Back then, a number of people had bid to their heart's content in an attempt to gain possession over the singer's locks. The hair of Justin Bieber came along with a small plastic container with the singer's autograph on it. Eventually, the bid had garnered over $40,668 on eBay.

Upon the collection of the sum, Ellen had donated the money to an animal welfare organisation in California. However, the singer still had some more clippings of his hair which he had donated to Pencils of Promise. When this was done, an organisation named Paul Fraser Collectables had contacted them and offered a sizable donation for Justin Bieber’s hair. Pencils of Promise had accepted the offer and the singer's hair was passed on to the collector. The organisation had claimed that the donation received from the collector would be used to build schools in developing countries. They had expressed their aim to provide basic school and education to the children who had little to no access to education. Thus, the organisation had revealed that they would use the money to create more educational opportunities for the children.