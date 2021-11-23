Justin Bieber Pens Adorable Wish For His 'birthday Squish' Hailey; Here's What He Wrote

On the occasion of Hailey Bieber's birthday on Monday, her husband, Justin Bieber wrote the sweetest birthday note for the American model on social media along with a bunch of her cute and memorable pictures.

Many celebrity artists, as well as fans, went online and gushed over Justin's lovable post for Hailey. They also wished the American model on her 25th birthday.

'I'm so blessed to be yours': Justin Bieber tells Hailey on her birthday

Justin Bieber recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful memories he had with his wife, Hailey. In the first picture, the couple is seen together with Justin giving a peck on Hailey's cheek. The second picture shows the American pop star gazing at his wife as she smiles for the camera. Several other pictures followed.

Wishing Hailey a happy birthday on his Instagram post, Justin Bieber, in the caption, said how his heart, eyes, and lips belonged to her and added that he was all hers. He also stated that his life never made more sense until she became his wife and promised her that he will never stop loving her. To conclude, he wished her a happy birthday as "her grandma would say in her Portuguese accent."

The caption read, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :) (sic)"

Celebrities, fans wish Hailey on her birthday

Numerous celebrity artists such as Kim Kardashian, Romeo Beckham, Jason Kennedy, Alfredo Flores, Josh Gudwin and others took to Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for Hailey Bieber. Several of her fans also took to the comments section and gushed over Justin and Hailey's love depicted in the pictures. Some of them even referred to them as the best couple and dropped in birthday notes for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Justin Bieber's Instagram post for Hailey Bieber.

(Image: @justinbieber/Instagram)