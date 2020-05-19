Justin Bieber's Scenic Pics From His Native Country Canada Are Beautiful

Justin Bieber recently released a new song Stuck With U, for which, he collaborated with singer Ariana Grande. The singer is currently in quarantine with his family and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber has a house in Los Angeles, but the singer has decided to live in Canada with his wife to practice social distancing.

For the unversed, Canada is Justin Bieber's native country. Ever since Justin Bieber has travelled to Canada with his wife, he has been sharing a bunch of scenic pictures of Canada. Take a look.

Scenic pictures of Canada shared by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shared a few pictures of his family, which were probably taken in his backyard. These pictures have a beautiful scenic that works as a highlight of the pictures he shared. In Justin Bieber's new song, Stuck With U, the singer is seen cycling around with his wife on an empty country road in Canada.

The scenic background in those videos is unmissable too. In another picture, Justin Bieber was seen teaching his younger brother how to perform some stunts on his bicycle.

Justin Bieber shared another beautiful picture from near his home in Canada. The landscape picture was of a beautiful lake that shone and looked much beautiful as the sunset in the background. Along with the picture, Justin Bieber shared that he sat there, all by himself and enjoyed the sunset, and also fishing.

This scenic picture shared by Justin Bieber looked like a road right in front of his house. Along with the picture, Justin Bieber shared a short message which said, "Nature's beauty reflects Gods goodness. Those who are overwhelmed by the uncertainty of our global situation, remember Jesus offers us no one else does, he offers eternal hope! Forgiveness! HE IS OUR HOPE! DEATH HAS BEEN DEFEATED! WE DIDN’T EARN IT! It's A FREE GIFT! ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS ACCEPT AND BELIEVE IT! #goodnews [sic]".

These pictures shared by Justin Bieber of himself that the most beautiful backdrop. Covered in greenery, the singer shared that he loved his time over there, living with his family. In one picture, he was standing by the lake, and in the other, Justin Bieber climbed up a tree, taking a closer look at nature.

