Justin Bieber Postpones Justice World Tour Till March, Next Year: Check Details Here

Singer Justin Bieber recently postponed his much-anticipated Justice World Tour till next year. The Grammy Award-winning singer had postponed a few legs of his tour in the past. However, on Friday, through an official announcement, he revealed all shows of his tour have been postponed till March 25, 2023, and the potential new dates are subject to venue availability.

The official statement, which was posted on the IG handle of Justice Tour read, "JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES THE JUSTICE WORLD TOUR ENDED WITH ROCK IN RIO. ALL REMAINING DATES OF HIS WORLD TOUR POSTPONED TO NEXT YEAR." The statement clarified that all the shows till March 25, next year, have been postponed and added, "Ticketholders will be informed on the next steps as updates occur." The statement further added, "The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability."

The Peaches singer's fans are seemingly upset as many of them reacted to the Instagram post and asked for refunds. While a fan wrote, "Just cancel the rest of the tour at this point and give everyone a refund I can’t even remember how long ago I bought tickets it’s been that LONG!" another IG user commented, "we just want a refund at this point." A furious fan also wrote, "why can’t you offer a general full refund in every country??? this tour clearly won’t happen anytime soon."

More about Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber's most anticipated Justice World Tour was slated to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long pause, the tour kicked off earlier this year, in February, and Bieber performed in San Diego, CA and visited 10 countries.

However, in June, the Yummy singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left one-half of his face paralysed. Via an Instagram post, Bieber mentioned that he needed to take care of his health and postponed the tour. On September 15, the Sorry singer further cancelled 12 shows, including Santiago, Cape Town, Dubai and Delhi, and mentioned he had to prioritise his health. As per the latest statement, the remaining dates of the tour have been postponed.

Image: AP