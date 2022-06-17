Justin Bieber Postpones US Tour, Summerfest Appearance Post Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Popular singer Justin Bieber recently had his fans worried after he shared a shocking health update on his social media account and postponed several concerts. The Peaches singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, due to which half of his face was paralysed. Several fans and artists from the music industry sent their best to the singer and wished him a speedy recovery.

Justin Bieber's US Justice Tour postponed after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

The Justice Tour promoter AEG Presents shared a statement announcing that the US tour dates stand postponed in light of the singer's recovery. They also shared that his appearance at Summerfest has been postponed too. The statement read, "In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

(1/4) Statement from Justin Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. pic.twitter.com/vr75GwQmB4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

(2/4) Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer." — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

The details and dates of the rescheduled shows and concerts will be announced soon and fans eagerly await an update. This comes after the singer's shows and concerts in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Uncasville and others were postponed as well.

Justin Bieber Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

The singer recently took to his social media account and shared a serious update about his health. He mentioned he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and mentioned the situation was 'pretty serious'. He mentioned this was a sign that his body was telling him to 'slow down' and several fans sent him love and prayers as they hoped for a quick recovery. He said-

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face," Justin was seen saying in the video message.

This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body's telling me I gotta slow down," he added.

Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber