Justin Bieber Says His Marriage With Hailey Has 'positive Impact' On His Creative Process

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album Justice on Friday, March 19, 2021. In one of his recent interviews regarding Justice making, he opened up about the positive impact of his marriage with Hailey Baldwin Bieber on his creative process. The couple has been married for more than 2 years now and looks like their love is growing stronger than ever.

Justin Bieber on 'predictability' and reliability' after marriage

According to People, the Grammy award winner had appeared as a guest on a special episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1 on Tuesday to discuss the making of his latest project 'Justice'. He said prioritizing his family had been helpful and he had never had a consistent family life when he grew up and it was kind of all over the place. He expressed that to finally have that predictability and reliability with his wife Hailey, whom he loved and trusted, was monumental.

It was also reported that Bieber had also revealed some self-care methods when host Nicole Ryan asked him if he was practising any lately. He said boundaries had been pivotal for him as his growth as a human and he had realized that his "Noes" were just as powerful as his "Yeses" and knowing when to say "No" to certain things had been helpful in his growth. He stated that he would tell himself that he was going to turn off at a particular time and he would make certain decisions maybe after 6.p.m. He would spend that time with his wife, which he described to be "great", even if it involved simple activities like watching a movie with her.

Justin Bieber also expressed that he had grown as an artist, using his real-life experiences to reflect on his music, as opposed to a time when he was singing at just 13 years old. He said that back then, he did not really know 'what love was like and who he truly was'. He admitted that he used to sing about what he thought love was, but as he grew up, 'love took new shapes and meanings' for him and it was a lot different.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's wedding

Justin Bieber got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin on July 7, 2018. They had briefly started dating in December 2015 followed by their split in January 2016 and then they reconciled in May 2018. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding ceremony took place in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram