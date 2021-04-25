Justin Bieber Says 'Smile' 36 Times In The Song 'U Smile', Did You Know?

Justin Bieber, who hit popularity with his 2009’s My World, had been in the music industry for over a decade now. Justin started his musical journey at the early age of 13 and is considered to be one of the most successful singers of his generation. The list of hit Justin Bieber's songs include Baby, What Do You Mean?, Never Say Never, Sorry, Cold Water, Despacito, Let Me Love You, I’m the One among others. Although Justin’s several songs have been superhits, there are still a number of things that you might not know about one of his hit songs of all times, U Smile.

Justin Bieber trivia

U Smile, performed by the artist, Justin Bieber, is penned by Jerry Duplessis, Arden Altino, and Dan August Rigo. Bankrolled by Duplessis and Altino, the song was released as the second digital-only single in the month of March 2010. The song garnered positive reviews for its piano-and-instrument driven blue-eyed soul ballad and it was a standout track from his album.

In this song, Justin says the word ‘smile’ thirty-six times in total. Starting with the second part, the singer says ‘smile’ three times itself. The song which has more than one hundred seventy-four million views today and more than 1.1 million likes, leads up to Justin’s headlining performance as an intro to his single Baby on the ninth season of the singing reality show, American Idol and the talk show, Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, Justin, who established himself as a teen idol in the early years of his musical journey, recently released his new album, Justice. It is released through Def Jam Recordings in the month of March 2021. The album is a follow-up to his previously released, Changes, which was released in 2020. In Justice, Justin collaborated with Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, and TroyBoi. Justice was headed by the release of several singles such as Holy, Lonely, Anyone, and Hold On. All four singles managed to reach the top 20 in the United States. His fifth single, Peaches, features Daniel Caesar and Giveon.