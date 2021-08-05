Justin Bieber Seeks Apology For Endorsing Morgan Wallen's Song Following Scandal

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took to his social media and apologised for his endorsement of country music star Morgan Wallen's song. The statement comes months after Wallen's video, drunkenly using the N-word with his friends, made rounds on the internet. In a now-deleted post, the popstar had shared a screenshot of Wallen's Sand In My Boots from Dangerous: The Double Album, expressing his love for the album. It was not long after that Bieber received flack on his post and he penned an apology on his Instagram stories.

Justin Bieber apologises, claims 'I had no idea'

Apologising to the people he unintentionally hurt, Bieber wrote, "I had no idea that the guy's music i posted was recently found saying racist comments. As you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.".

Delving on his childhood, the singer added, "When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up; I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person.".

Earlier this year, the Peaches singer also revealed that he wasn't one to own a cellphone, and opted for an iPad instead, which could be one reason for him missing the whole controversy surrounding the famous country star.

Morgan Wallen faced backlash for racial slur

In February, Wallen faced enormous social media backlash after a video of him telling a friend to "take care of this p--y-ass n--a" when they returned home from a night out in Nashville was released by TMZ. The artist, however, immediately issued an apology stating he was 'embarrassed and sorry' but later revealed that it wasn't the first time he used the slur. Wallen also appeared on the show, Good Morning America in July talking about the aforementioned incident.

According to reports, Morgan was suspended by his record label Big Loud but was later reinstated. Despite the huge fiasco, his album, Dangerous, has been No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart for 26 weeks.

