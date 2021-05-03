Justin Bieber Shares Making Of 'Let It Go' Along With BTS Photos With DJ Khaled; WATCH

Peaches singer Justin Bieber has joined hands with American musician DJ Khaled on his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled. The young singer took to his Instagram to share several BTS videos and photos from shooting of Let It Go video featuring DJ Khaled and 21 Savage. Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram posts to get a glimpse of the 'making of the song'.

BTS of DJ Khaled new video

In the pictures shared by the Canadian singer, he sported a new hairdo and wore a sporty outfit for the video. The trio can be seen strolling around with Justin and DJ Khaled enjoying the ride in a golf cart. In another post, Justin can be seen lying down to hit the ball with a bat while DJ Khaled gave his words of encouragement which made Justin burst out in fits of giggles. The crew members can be seen joining on the fun and laughing at the duo's shenanigans.

Justin also released the full BTS video of him recording the song Let It Go in the studio. The singer entered the studio in a casual fit and started working on the song. DJ Khaled joined Justin Bieber via a video call and guided the singer on the song. The young singer captioned the video as 'Making of Let It Go' and how it came together. He also shared a picture with rapper 21 Savage on his Instagram story.

Pic Credit: Justin Bieber IG

Netizens' reaction to Justin Bieber's Instagram posts

It was evident from the comment section that fans were excited about the collaboration and enjoyed the BTS photos of the trio. Some fans praised Justin Biber's new hairdo as one singer Quavo Huncho commented 'That boy dread' under the post. Another fan chimed in saying he was the sweetest. Several fans complimented the singer and his new single.

Pic Credit: Justin Bieber's Instagram

About Khaled Khaled release

Khaled Khaled is American hip-hop producer DJ Khaled's 12th studio album released on the 30th of April this year. The album included collaborations with several artists such as Drake, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and H.E.R. The tracks from the album such as Popstar, I Did It, Sorry Not Sorry, and Where I Come From did wonders on several musical charts.

Promo Pic Credit: Justin Bieber IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.