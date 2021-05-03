Justin Bieber Shares The 'piano Version' Of His Single 'Peaches'; Courteney Cox Reacts

Canadian singer Justin Bieber had a string of top-charting songs under his belt in the past few months with singles such as Hold On, Holy, Intentions and Peaches. The singer took to his social media to treat his fans with the piano version of one of his latest hits. Check out Justin Bieber's Peaches video and snippets of his upcoming projects.

Justin Bieber plays Peaches on piano

Sporting a casual outfit with pink sunglasses, Justin adjusted his camera and placed himself in front of the piano. The singer went on to belt out his version of the pop song with slow and melodious beats. He uploaded the full version of the song and wrote in the caption 'Peaches I may delete'. He ended the video by saying 'Love you guys' to his fans.

Netizens' reaction to Justin Bieber's latest video

Fans and media personalities alike could not help but praise the young singer for his version of Peaches. One wrote that he was glad to have witnessed this moment while another chimed in saying that 'it touched his soul'. Actress Courtney Cox dropped applause emojis under the post and fans followed suit as compliments poured it for Justin Bieber's latest video. Several fans demanded an acoustic version of the song as well.

More on Justin Bieber's songs

The young singer recently dropped his new single with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage named Let It Go. He shared several BTS photos and videos of the filming of the music video on his Instagram. In of the videos shared by Justin, he can be seen laying on the ground with a bat trying to hit the ball while DJ Khaled encouraged him to stay focus.

The singers appeared to have fun with each other on the sets as Justin uploaded the full BTS video on his Instagram. In the video, Justin entered a studio to record the song while he talked to DJ Khaled over the phone to involve him in the process. He captioned the post as 'Here is how Let It Go came together'.

