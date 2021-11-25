Justin Bieber Showers Love On Wife Hailey Bieber's Latest Pics, Says 'How R U Real?'; See

Justin Bieber recently gushed over his wife, Hailey Bieber's beauty, and asked her why did she choose him as her husband. Numerous fans were left in awe of Justin Bieber's love for his wife and referred to them as 'forever soulmates'.

Justin Bieber gushes over his wife, Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber recently took to his official Twitter handle and dropped in dazzling pictures of his wife, Hailey in which she can be seen stunning in a white crop top paired with a pair of blue jeans and an intense look on her face. In the tweet, Bieber exclaimed how she was real and added why did she decide that he was worthy to be her husband. Stating further, he mentioned how he was shaken every day with his thought and added how much he loved her.

How r u real and why did you decide i was worthy to be your husband I’m shook everyday love u baby . pic.twitter.com/L5lHAcOtfK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 25, 2021

Several fans poured love for Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, and praised his love for her. Some fans referred to them as forever soulmates while some others mentioned that it was Hailey who was already obsessed with him. Some of them also addressed Justin and asked him not to make them jealous by dropping in such amazing pictures of his wife while others stated how they were giving major relationship goals to the fans. Some fans also gushed over their love and wished to find someone to love them the way Justin loves Hailey. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Justin Bieber's latest tweet for his wife, Hailey.

i want someone to love me the way justin loves hailey — sheila (@winterdaylov) November 25, 2021

Bro stop making ur Girliebers jealous and btw we Boyliebers are happy to see the caption 👄 — Emir🍩 (@exolrauhl) November 25, 2021

You already she was obsessed with you 😩 — ✨ (@isaynada) November 25, 2021

Justin pours love for Hailey on her birthday

As Hailey Bieber celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago, Justin Bieber did not miss out to make it special for her by writing a heartwarming birthday note for her. In the caption, he stated how his heart belonged to her along with his eyes, his lips ad added how blessed he was to be hers. He also mentioned that life never made much sense until she became his wife and assured him that he will never stop loving, protecting, and holding her. The caption read, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and..." (sic) Take a look-

Image: AP