Justin Bieber Shows Off His Parenting Skills In Cute Clip, Fans Demand For 'Bieber Baby'

Peaches singer Justin Bieber has created quite a buzz amongst his fan army with his recent adorable social media posts. The 'Yummy' hit-maker can be seen showing off his parenting skills as he babysits his friend’s child. Fans of the pop star have gone berserk ever since the social media posts have surfaced online, they are demanding Bieber to share good news of his own.

Justin Bieber displays his parenting skills

In the short clip shared by him, Justin Bieber can be seen chilling with an adorable toddler in the back of his luxurious car. The little munchkin has donned Bieber’s merchandise ‘Drew’ as he enjoys a fun poem session with the globally famous musician. Holding his mobile device, Justin plays the iconic children poem ‘Old McDonald had a Farm’. As the rhyme plays in the background, the Sorry singer also lip syncs to it in order to entertain the child. The little child adorably observes Justin and watches the video playing on his phone. Take a look at the cute video below:

In another post, Justin can be seen posing with the toddler as the little munchkin is busy gazing at the singer’s post. Both of them enjoy a gala time alongside each other. Check out the photo here:

As soon as the posts surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of Justin went gaga over it. Beliebers in large number demanded that they need a ‘Bieber baby’, a user also commented, “omg there’s nothing cuter than u with babies”. Red heart emoticons swamped the comment section of the post as netizens hailed the video as ‘cute and adorable’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This post just comes a few days later, Justin Bieber wished his sister Jazmyn Bieber with a cute online tribute. Justin said, “@jazmynbieber I love you so much! I feel so lucky to have you as a sister! I’m so proud of You! I’m always here for you. forever! Happy birthday!” as he shared a slew of throwback photos of baby Jazmyn. Check out the birthday wished posted by Justin Bieber here:

