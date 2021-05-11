Justin Bieber Starrer 'Let It Go' Released; Fans Call The Music Video 'awesome'

Let It Go is the latest music video of DJ Khaled which also features singers Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. All three artists had been actively promoting this song for the past few weeks and fans had been eagerly waiting for its release ever since. The song has been released on Youtube a short while ago and several fans have since sent a wave of reactions to this song on social media. Following is a list of some of their reactions through which they have sent their compliments to this music video.

DJ Khaled has released his highly anticipated music collaboration with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, and within a matter of a few hours, the music video has already crossed 1 million views and is speedily heading towards the 2 million mark. Many of the fans who watched the video wasted no time in penning a few words of praise for the song on social media. They expressed their excitement towards the fact that the three music personalities were seen on the same screen in several entertaining moments in the video.

Superb 🎖🎖. — FTP (@boi_puff) May 10, 2021

IT'S ON FIRE 🔥🔥 — ᴋɪɴɢ ʙɪᴇʙᴇʀ🍑🇪🇨 (@teamkidrauhl06) May 10, 2021

We the best music boss — Yarima (@Yarima85182871) May 10, 2021

Yess we Love it — ⁷ 🐥 ahgalieber⁷ (@bieber_got7_) May 10, 2021

Many netizens sent all kinds of praises to the music video, saying that they enjoyed several visuals from the video, saying that it is “on fire”. One of the fans even paid gave a “chef’s kiss” for this video, while others penned some of the lyrics of the song in their comments. On the other hand, a few even inquired about some of the moments in the song that were unexpected. One of the scenes in the video shows DJ Khaled fighting a crocodile and quite a few netizens inquired about the meaning behind that scene. Let It Go in conclusion appears to have strongly received a thumbs up from the viewers.

It's awesome ! We love the MV a lot 🔥❤️ — Deli🦋 | JUSTICE (@biebsoffmyface) May 10, 2021

*chef's kiss for the mv* — Lakshita (@biebersbrowser) May 10, 2021

amazing 😍😍😍😍 — laura (@biebermymistake) May 10, 2021

I really love the song a lot and with Justin Bieber 💯 — oluwa real Ladoski 💜 (@AladeLadoski) May 10, 2021

DJ Khaled has recently released his new album Khaled Khaled, and this music video is a part of this album. The video, which is over 5 minutes long, sees Justin Bieber briefly appear on camera alongside Khaled throughout the video. While 21 Savage also makes a notable appearance, he is seen for a comparatively short period of time. Let It Go continues to receive growing number of views on Youtube.

