Justin Bieber Talks About Racism During His Norway Concert; 'In This World, There's...'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, is back on stage with his Justice World Tour. The Baby crooner, who performed at Trondheim, Norway on Sunday, took a moment on stage to talk to his fans about the idea behind his Justice album. The 28-year-old took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video which saw him shedding light on unity, acceptance and belonging.

Justin Bieber talks about racism while performing at a Norway concert

The Intensions crooner shared a small video on his Instagram handle in which he could be heard addressing the crowd regarding racism. He said, "So when we created the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment. A moment of unity, a moment of acceptance, a moment of belonging. In this world, there’s a lot of division, and what justice is, is for us to all come together." The singer continued, "We know that racism is evil. It’s wrong."

"But you and I, we get to be the difference-makers. We get to be the ones to stand with our brothers and sisters and make a change. So I’m so grateful to have each and every one of you guys here tonight being a part of this message, being a part of this journey", Bieber noted. He captioned the post, "JUSTICE FOR ALL OF GOD'S KIDS".

The Grammy winner is all set to come to India this October for the Justice World Tour. He will be performing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). This year, the tickets are priced between Rs 4,000 to 35,000. This comes after much uncertainty when the singer announced he was battling a health condition. Justin earlier took to his social media space and announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome due to which one side of his face has been paralysed. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour. However, he later announced that he will resume his tour.

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber