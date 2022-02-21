Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reschedules His Las Vegas Show

It was recently announced that Justin Bieber's highly-anticipated concert, Justice World Tour had been rescheduled as the singer was tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement also mentioned how there was a COVID outbreak within his team and the dates of the tour had been shifted ahead.

The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally set to begin on 14 May 2020 but it got postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour has now again been shifted to another date post the revelation about Justin Bieber getting tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the virus outbreak in his team.

Justice Bieber World Tour rescheduled for June

Justin Tour Updates recently announced on Twitter that there was a COVID outbreak in Justin Bieber's team so his upcoming concert, the Justice World Tour, that was slated to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada will now be held on 28 June 2022. The information further revealed that though Justin Bieber was highly disappointed with the postponement of the tour, the health and safety of his crew and fans will always be his number one priority. Stating further, it was also mentioned that after the massive success of his tour launch in San Diego, the singer was excited to bring the spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. While signing off, it was added that the tickets for the original show will be honored and the refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

The announcement read, "Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase."

Justice World Tour Set-List

"Somebody" "Hold On" "Deserve You" "Holy" "Where Are Ü Now" "What Do You Mean?" "Yummy" "Changes" "Love Yourself" "Off My Face" "Confident" "All That Matters" "Don't Go" "Sorry" "Love You Different" "As I Am" "Ghost" "Lonely" "2 Much" "Intentions" "Boyfriend" "Baby"

Encore

23. "Peaches"

24. "Anyone"

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber