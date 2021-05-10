Justin Bieber Thanks Mom For 'introducing Him To His Faith' In Heartfelt Mother's Day Post

Singer Justin Bieber shared a heartwarming post for his mother Pattie Mallette, on the occasion of Mother's day. Justin took to Instagram to share a throwback monochrome picture with his mother and wrote a long message for her, in the caption. The picture he shared was from his initial days in the music industry.

Justin Bieber wishes his mother with a cute note

Justin wrote a long note for his mother in the caption, which read, "Happy Mother’s Day Madre ! I could talk about all of the sacrifices that you made to take care of me but the most incredible thing you could have done was share with me the love of Jesus! You introduced me to my faith! - Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.. for a few years out of my own pride thought I had it figured out only to fall flat on my face. It was there when I remembered what you taught me, JESUS LOVES AND FORGIVES ME. That saved my life and now I walk with him everywhere that I go! Thank you mom for giving me something ETERNAL! Best gift I could ever receive ❤️"(sic).

Justin Bieber poured his heart out in the long note and wrote about his mother's sacrifices and everything else she did for him. He also wrote about that instance in life when life led him down but his mother taught him how to bounce back stronger. He ended his note by thanking his mother for giving him something 'Eternal' and also mentioned she was the best gift he could ever receive.

Justin Bieber's followers on social media replied to the picture he posted. Justin's mother left a cute comment for the latter in the comment section and mentioned she was honoured to have him as her son. Sean Kingston also commented under the picture that Justin's mother was his second mother. Many other followers replied to their picture in the comment section with emojis and cute messages.

IMAGE: PATTIE MALLETTE'S INSTAGRAM

