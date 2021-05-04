Justin Bieber Waits As Hailey Figures Out Her Outfit, Says 'could Be Here All Night'

Love Yourself singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 04, 2021, to share a picture of him waiting as his wife Hailey Bieber is busy getting ready. Along with the picture, the singer revealed details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things funny and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin Bieber went on to take a mirror picture of himself which is unmissable. One can also spot Hailey Bieber trying to figure out her outfit. Justin is seen donning a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and completed his look with a black printed bandana, quirky sunglasses and white sneakers. Hailey, on the other hand, dons a black jumpsuit with fur shoulders and is trying to figure what to wear.

Along with the picture, Bieber also penned a note revealing details about the post. He wrote, “Waiting for ol girl to figure out what she wants to wear, could be here all night folks wish me luck”. Take a look at Justin Bieber's Instagram post below.

As soon as Justin shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things funny. Some of the users were left in splits after seeing the post, while some were all gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “But … There is always but. Impressive picture though”. Another user wrote, “Hahahha that will take time boo”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Recently, Justin Bieber posted a photo of Hailey Bieber on his Instagram handle, where he went all out to compliment her. Justin Bieber's supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber can be seen seated on a green couch in the photo. She's seen donning a floral fitted dress with puffy sleeves and accessorised with a layered gold necklace and gold hoops. Her hair is tied back in a tight bun in the photo, and she is wearing sunglasses to complete her look. In the photo, Hailey Bieber is looking away from the camera, but she has a slight smile on her face as if she knows the picture is being taken. Fans were all gaga on seeing this stunning post. Take a look below.

Image Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

