Justin Bieber Will Not Attend Grammys 2021 Despite Four Nominations; Here's Why

Justin Bieber, who has been nominated for 4 awards at the Grammys 2021 that are scheduled to happen this weekend on March 14, has decided to totally skip out on the awards ceremony. According to Page Six, the reason for The Hold On singer skipping on the event is simple. He is not going to be performing at the Grammys 2021.

Justin Bieber is upset about his Grammy nomination

Justin Bieber was not elated when he was nominated for 4 awards for this year's Grammys. In fact, Justin was upset with the Recording Academy because they nominated his album Changes under the pop category rather than the R&B category that the album was classified to be. According to the news outlet, this may be one of the deeper reason why Justin is not going to perform at the 2021 Grammys. When the Grammy nominations had come out in November 2020, Justin had called them out for snubbing his album from the R&B category. He penned a long note addressed to the Recording Academy and in his caption wrote, "Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms." Check out the post below:

Justin Bieber's Grammy 2021 nominations

Justin is nominated under 4 categories for this year's Grammy. The 27-year-old singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for his track Yummy, Best Pop Group Performance for Intentions, feat Quavo, Best Pop Vocal album for Changes and Best Group Performance for his song featuring Dan + Shay 10,000 Hours.

Grammys 2021 artist lineup

The Grammys is set to air on Sunday, March 14 on the CBS channel at 8 pm PST. Trevor Noah will be hosting the award ceremony. The ceremony has an amazing lineup of artists performing for one of the most prestigious awards dedicated to music. The Grammys 2021's performers lineup includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with each of them being nominated for 6 Grammy awards along with Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Post Malone.