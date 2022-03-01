Justin Bieber's Birthday: From 'Baby' To 'Peaches', Most Trending Songs Of The Singer

Justin Bieber began his journey in the world of music in 2009 and garnered a huge fan base as soon as he set foot on the stage with hit numbers like One Time, Favorite Girl, One Less Lonely Girl, Peaches and many more. His albums include Changes, Purpose, Under the Mistletoe, Believe and My World 2.0 and every album has had some hit tracks that have put the singer and songwriter on the top of several charts. On the occasion of Justin Bieber's 28th birthday on March 1, 2022, here are some of his songs that have dominated the charts over the years.

Justin Bieber hit songs on Billboard charts

According to reports by Billboard, the singer's hit song on the charts is I Don't Care featuring Ed Sheeran. The song dominated the Billboard charts for 60 weeks and remains one of his hit numbers since 2019. Love Yourself also made waves among fans as it topped the charts for eight weeks and stayed on the chart for 51 weeks. Let Me Love You, Holy, 10,000 Hours, Stay, Sorry, Lonely, etc. were also some of the hit numbers by Justin Bieber that were received well by fans.

Baby was one of the singer's hit numbers that was released in 2010. The song also featured a rap section by Ludacris and became a much-have at parties and clubs. The music video of the song was set in a bowling alley and club and saw the popular singer croon the number to a girl he came across.

Sorry also became one of his hit numbers and made the rounds for the music video that grabbed the attention of viewers. The song belonged to Bieber's fourth album Purpose, and its release sparked speculations about him apologising to his ex Selena Gomez. Several fans began to mimic the iconic dance steps from the music video, making the soon go viral soon after its release.

Yummy also gained popularity as it was the singer's first single. The song was also used by several creators, dancers and netizens and became a trend online. The unique and creative music video also grabbed the attention of the audience and the number has 694 Billion views on YouTube since its release in 2020.

