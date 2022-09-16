Pop singer Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour concert in India was one of the most anticipated events of the year that fans had been eagerly waiting for. However, after Bieber cancelled the other leg of his tour owing to health conditions, his India concert now also stands cancelled.

With just about a month remaining his concert in India, which was slated to be held on October 18, 2022, has now been cancelled owing to the 28-year-old singer's health. The actor this year in June had shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The disease, a rare neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed. The news of the tour cancellation has left his fans heartbroken who claimed how they were manifesting the much-awaited tour.

Fans react to Justice Bieber's India tour cancellation

Justin Bieber's show promoters BookMyShow announced the sad news with a statement on Twitter and revealed said they are "extremely disappointed" about the concert being called off."We are extremely disappointed to share that the 'Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 'India' scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health concerns."

Following the news, disappointed fans of the singer immediately took to Twitter and expressed their concerns over his health. As Indian fans were desperately waiting for the concert in the country and with tickets to have been sold in advance, the news left them sad.

One of the Twitter users reacted to the news and said, "Just praying for you @justinbieber...see you next time." Another user also sent his prayers for the singer's speedy recovery. "It's hurt...but Money comes and goes if anything happens to his health. There'd be no another," the user wrote. A third fan of the singer echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "jab koi chiz hath me dekar cheen li jaye #JusticeWorldTourIndia."

jab koi chiz hath me dekar cheen li jaye #JusticeWorldTourIndia — Manya (@justicestin) September 15, 2022

Previously, the singer had cancelled his remaining tour with a message for fans on social media. In the note, he recalled getting public about his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome where his face was partially paralysed and added how he was not able to complete his North America leg of the Justin tour. He went on to reveal that as he went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour, it took a toll on him. Justin Bieber also revealed how the exhaustion took him after getting off the stage and he realised that he needs to make his health a priority.

IMAGE: Instagram/JustinBieber