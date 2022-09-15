Justin Bieber’s India Tour Gets Cancelled Due To Singer's Health Issues; Details Inside

Popular singer Justin Bieber has cancelled the India leg of his 'Justice World Tour' due to health concerns. The news was confirmed by the show's promoters BookMyShow on Thursday. This year, in June, the Intentions crooner headed to his social media space and shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, due to which half of his face was paralysed. Though the singer did perform at the Lucca Summer Festival days after the announcement, in a recent Instagram post, he revealed that he has cancelled all the remaining shows of the Justice World Tour.

Justin Bieber’s India tour gets cancelled

The Peaches singer was to tour the world with a stop in India in October, but a month ahead of his performance, BookMyShow informed fans that the Delhi show has been cancelled owing to Bieber's health condition. Following the pop singer's health condition, he received well wishes from his followers and fellow musicians and was promised a quick recovery.

Not only the India trip, but Bieber has also cancelled Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel shows. BookMyShow shared a statement on its official Twitter handle, which read, "We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition." The statement further read,

"We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel."

Further detailing the refunds, the ticket company stated, "To that end, BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's source account of the transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon!"

Earlier, this year, Bieber took to his Instagram handle and opened up that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In the video, he could be heard saying,

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber