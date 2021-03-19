Justin Bieber's Justice Review: JB Takes Fans On A Memorable Romantic Journey

After delivering a fun album, Changes, pop star Justin Bieber has dropped his sixth studio album Justice. The album was released by the singer in parts. Justice consists of 16 songs with the last five of them being released on March 19 at midnight. The album features collaborations with several other notable artists like Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco and TroyBoi. Here's the review of Justin Bieber's Justice album.

Justin Bieber's Justice review

1. Lonely

This track premiered in October 2020 and is a collaboration between Justin and Benny Blanco. The track talks about how lonely it gets when people know all the bad things one has done and just be a mere spectator through it all. The mellow music and the straight forward lyrics make the track relatable to the listeners.

2. Anyone

This is one of the best tracks from Justice album. This romantic song talks about how forever is not enough to love your lover the way you want to. The music is upbeat and yet romantic and perfectly in flow with the lyrics.

3. Loved By You

This song was dropped on March 19 and is made in collaboration with Burna Boy. This track talks about a toxic relationship between two people where whatever one person does is never enough for the other. It gives a glimpse into modern-day relationships.

4. Love You Different

This upbeat romantic track sees Justin crooning about how differently he will love his lady love because she is different and unique. He is seen describing all the things he finds beautiful about her. The song is in collaboration with BEAM.

5. Peaches

This peppy track is sure to be an instant hit among listeners. Justin is seen talking about how much he misses his lady love when she is not around in the most unusual manner. The track is made in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

6. Ghost

This song talks about how Justin will settle for the absence of his lover if she is not present with him. The song gives an insight into young lovers that they would not let true love go to waste.

7. Somebody

This song talks about how everybody needs somebody to wake up to. He then talks about his lover by telling her that he will be the 'somebody' for her. He also is thankful for her presence in his life.

8. Hold on

This is one of the finest tracks from the album. The lyrics are soothing and extremely relatable. They talk about going through the hard times of life with their partner.

9. Die For You

This song is a collaboration between Justin and Dominic Fike. The track talks about how Justin would die for his lover irrespective of how dire the circumstances be. This is one of the romantic tracks of the album.

10. MLK Interlude

This track is a speech from Martin Luther King who gave a speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1967. He is heard talking about how one does if they refuse to stand up for the right of others. He also said that if one refuses to take a stand in the favour of a great cause they are dead inside then and there and it does not matter if they live up to 90.

11. Unstable- Feat The Kid Laroi

This track talks about how Justin showed the door to his lady love when he was feeling unable to love himself. But yet, she stayed and loved him through it all. This is one of the most beautiful of all tracks.

12. Holy- Feat Chance The Rapper

This romantic ballad talks about how good it feels when Justin is held by his lover. In the song he also croons about how he wants to marry his love even when everybody says they are fools to get married. He also sings how much he wants to honour her.

13. Off My Face

In this song, Justin sings about how high her lady's love takes him. He also says how any amount of drug does not compare to that feeling. Check out the song below:

14. As I Am

In this song, Justin sings about asking for a promise from her lover that she will accept him the way he is. He also asks her if she will accept him with all his flaws. He also says that he is doing the best he can.

15. Deserve You

In this song, Justin says he doesn't deserve his love because she is so perfect. He also says he is unable to express how much he loves her. He is thankful to her for everything she has done for her.

16. 2 Much

In this track, Justin sings how love feels like too much for him to bear. This love ballad is all praise for his lover and everything that she does. The lyrics are quite profound and romantic.

Image courtesy- @justinbieber Instagram