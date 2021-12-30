Justin Bieber has often set 'couple goals' with his heartwarming glimpses alongside wife Hailey Bieber, however, his latest post with his 'favourite girls' has sent the internet gushing over the Bieber clan. The pop star looks ready to hit the beach with his model wife and sisters Jazmyn Bieber and Allie Bieber. Justin can be seen holding the camera, while the trio adorably poses behind him.

Bieber is known to shower love on his sisters as well as his little brother Jaxon on social media. Clocking Jaxon 12th birthday earlier in November, the Peaches singer shared a trail of heartwarming pictures, noting that he's honoured to be his big brother.

Justin Bieber poses for a selfie with his 'favourite girls'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 29, Bieber uploaded the black and white picture and wrote, "My favourite girlsss" with a string of emoticons. Allie quickly responded to this sweet gesture by commenting," love you". Take a look.

This isn't the first time that the Grammy award winner showered love on his siblings. Clocking his brother's birthday in November, he shared myriad throwback stills of the duo cuddling up. Along with them, he mentioned, "I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing , sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother."

Earlier, Justin Bieber had expressed his intention to expand his family with Hailey Bieber. During the Amazon Prime Video documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World, Justin had mentioned his 2021 goals, which included putting his family first and squishing out a 'nugget'. "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,", he quipped.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got engaged in 2018, following a series of on and off dating rumours. They went on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER)