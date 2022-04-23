Justin Bieber's Mushy Phone Wallpaper Of Wife Hailey Wins Hearts; Fans Call It 'too Cute'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's mushy social media banter never fails to impress fans. On Saturday, the pop singer took to Instagram to share the name of the song that he was jamming to. However, what caught fans' attention was Justin Beiber's romantic phone display that had a smiling photo of his wife Hailey. Ever since the picture surfaced online, a barrage of fans took to the comment section to compliment the Hollywood power couple.

Justin Bieber's mushy phone wallpaper

In the picture shared by Bieber, he is seen listening to fellow musician Josh Levi's Vices. Meanwhile, his display has an adorable photo of Hailey in a black full sleeves top. Posing in front of what appears to be a beach, Hailey smiles as the camera captures her. Take a look at Justin's mobile wallpaper below:

Netizens react

As soon as the screenshot of his mobile device surfaced online, fans went gaga over it. While some hailed it as 'too cute', many stated that the duo has taken 'couple goals' to a whole new level. Check out how fans are reacting here:

This came just days after Hailey Baldwin lashed out at trolls for disturbing her peace. In a video shared on the photo-sharing application, Hailey urged netizens to 'leave her alone'. While stating that she's 'minding her our business', Hailey added for trolls to be 'miserable' elsewhere. She said,

For you guys in my comments every single time I post. Leave me alone, at this point. I’m minding my business – I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request – leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please

Previously, during his night performance in Denver, Justin Beiber publicly addressed Hailey's medical condition with the crowd. While doing so, the singer reassured that his wife is 'strong' as she recovers from stroke-like symptoms that she suffered due to lack of oxygen. Justin Bieber openly professed his love for Hailey as she said, "Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing."

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber/@rorykramer