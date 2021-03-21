Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' Was Initially Banned In Middle Eastern Countries

Justin Bieber's songs such as Baby, Where are you now? and Sorry garnered him immense popularity in 2015. However, the singer was banned in some Middle Eastern countries. The poster of his album Purpose was deemed offensive.

Justin Bieber's Purpose album released in 2015. Songs like What Do You Mean, Love Yourself, Sorry and Company were a part of the album. Before releasing the songs, he had unveiled the poster of the album. In the cover art, Justin Bieber has posed shirtless looking downwards with his hands posed in prayers. The big cross tattoo on his chest is clearly visible. According to TMZ, the cover was provocative for Middle Eastern countries especially for those in Muslim Indonesia. The album cover had overtly Christain symbolism and the Middle Eastern countries completely banned the album. Justin Bieber's management had mentioned that they would rework the cover to remove the ban on the album in those countries.

More about Justin Bieber's songs in Purpose

The Purpose album featured several artists like Big Sean, Travis Scott, Halsey, Nas and Jack Ü. Before unveiling the album, Bieber often shared snippets from the album to tease his fans. Songs from the album were on the top of various charts like US Billboard 200, UK Albums (OCC), Australian Albums (ARIA), Canadian Albums (Billboard) and many more. Purpose received huge appreciation from the critics.

