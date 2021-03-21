Last Updated:

Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' Was Initially Banned In Middle Eastern Countries

Justin Bieber's album 'Purpose' was critically acclaimed. However, the album was banned in many Middle Eastern countries over the album cover art.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's songs such as Baby, Where are you now? and Sorry garnered him immense popularity in 2015. However, the singer was banned in some Middle Eastern countries. The poster of his album Purpose was deemed offensive.

Justin Bieber's Purpose was banned in Middle Eastern countries 

Justin Bieber's Purpose album released in 2015. Songs like What Do You Mean, Love Yourself, Sorry and Company were a part of the album. Before releasing the songs, he had unveiled the poster of the album. In the cover art, Justin Bieber has posed shirtless looking downwards with his hands posed in prayers. The big cross tattoo on his chest is clearly visible. According to TMZ, the cover was provocative for Middle Eastern countries especially for those in Muslim Indonesia. The album cover had overtly Christain symbolism and the Middle Eastern countries completely banned the album. Justin Bieber's management had mentioned that they would rework the cover to remove the ban on the album in those countries. 

More about Justin Bieber's songs in Purpose 

The Purpose album featured several artists like Big Sean, Travis Scott, Halsey, Nas and Jack Ü. Before unveiling the album,  Bieber often shared snippets from the album to tease his fans. Songs from the album were on the top of various charts like US Billboard 200, UK Albums (OCC), Australian Albums (ARIA), Canadian Albums (Billboard) and many more. Purpose received huge appreciation from the critics. 

More Justin Bieber trivia

  • Justin Bieber is the youngest artist to ever have 5 number-one albums in the U.S. 
  • Justin was discovered on Youtube by singer Scooter Braun.
  • Justin made his debut with the album My World in late 2009. 
  • He made his debut as an actor in the CBS crime drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2010. He made a guest appearance and played a troubled teen. 
  • He earned his first-ever Grammy for the song Where Are Ü Now for the best Dance recording. 
  • He supports a charity called Pencils of Promise which is founded by his manager's brother Adam Braun. He is the celebrity spokesperson for the same. 
  • According to a report by Teen Vogue, the singer considers Will Smith as his mentor.

 

 

