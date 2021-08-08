Justin Timberlake Grieves Death Of His Backup Singer Nicole Hurst; 'Love You, My Sister'

American singer Justin Timberlake on Friday revealed that his backup singer Nicole Hurst has died after battling cancer for years The singer took his social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Hurst. The 39-year-old backup singer died due to brain cancer. Timberlake did not only penned an emotional letter but also shared several beautiful memories the due had while working.

Justin Timberlake's tribute to Nicole Hurst

In a heart-wrenching post, Timberlake announced the death of the 39-year-old singer. The duo worked together over several years in numerous concerts, shows and the famous 2018 Super Bowl LII halftime show. Timberlake shared pictures and videos from their time together. In one of the videos, the signer also celebrated Hurst's birthday with the team while other pictures showed off Timberlake's on-stage chemistry with Hurst while performing.

The Man of the Woods singer wrote, "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity". The 40-year-old singer went on to express his frustration over the unfortunate event writing, "Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music".

Timberlake addressed Hurst as his sister and continued, "Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid. 💔". Hurst's last post on Instagram was a throwback picture with Timberlake from one of their Superbowl performances in 2018.

More on Nicole Hurst death

The cause of Hurst's death is not disclosed, the singer had been suffering from Stage 2 triple-positive breast cancer since 2013. In 2019, the late singer took to her Instagram to update on health revealing that cancer had made its way to her brain. She also shared a series of pictures appearing positive about her condition.

(Image Credit: Justin Timberlake's Instagram)

