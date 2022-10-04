K-pop Band ATEEZ Faces Racial Slurs At Saudi Arabia Airport; Offender Arrested

After a spectacular Day 1 of the KCON Saudi Arabia 2022 which featured some of the amazing Korean talents, the Day 2 of the festival kickstarted on a grand note. On the first day, fans witnessed performances by THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, PENTAGON, P1Harmony, and SECRET NUMBER. While day 2 left fans enthralled with performances by ATEEZ, NewJeans, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS, and TO1.

Amid much excitement, K-pop boy band ATEEZ received a special welcome from fans overseas andthey were really happy to see the group of eight arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their show. Soon after the band arrived at the King Khalid International airport, fans flocked to meet and greet them, despite security trying to stop them.

K-pop band ATEEZ faces racial slurs

After the arrival of the band at the airport, one of the locals managed to break through the security and got close to the group. He harmed them with his verbal rant and hurled racial slurs and cuss words. He was in close proximity and seemed to be mocking the fanfare brought by ATEEZ fans who were present at the airport to welcome them. Moreover, he went ahead and put the video on social media.

A video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet and soon it caught the attention of ATEEZ fans, who request police authorities to intervene and take cognizance of the matter. The Saudi authorities arrested a citizen after he appeared in a video clip chanting “violating public morals”.

"The security authorities arrested a citizen who uttered phrases that would offend public morals, during the arrival of a Korean band (ATEEZ) to participate in an event in Riyadh."

A statement by the Public Security Sector, published on Twitter, on Sunday, stated that the security patrols in the Riyadh region had arrested a person for “uttering phrases that would prejudice public morals against a group participating in an event in the city of Riyadh.”

Meanwhile, the Korean KCON festival was held for the first time in Saudi Arabia from September 30 to October 1. The festival was held with the participation of 120 male and female artists representing 14 Korean bands, who presented various colours of music, fashion, and films specific to Korea.

