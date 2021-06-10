K-Pop Band BTOB's Former Member Jung Il-hoon Gets Jail Sentence For Use Of Marijuana

Former member of K-Pop band BTOB, Jung Il-hoon recently received the verdict following the case filed against him for smoking marijuana. The singer has now received a jail sentence following his habitual use of the substance, which is banned in South Korea. Scroll along to know other details about his arrest and more.

Former BTOB member Jung Il-hoon gets jail sentence for smoking marijuana

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, a local court in South Korea sentenced Jung Il-hoon to two years in prison, for habitually smoking marijuana. The 27-year-old artist was accused without arrest back in April, with the charges of using the substance worth 133 million won or US $119,300. He had bought marijuana from an acquaintance on at least 161 occasions, through three years starting from July 2016 up till January 2019.

The Seoul Central District Court also ordered Jung to pay a penalization amount of 133 million won, as he has violated the Narcotics Control Act. He was immediately taken into custody after the ruling was announced. Il-hoon also had a group of seven accomplices with him, who were all sentenced to prison terms ranging from 1.5 to 2 years.

Earlier, in the court hearing prior to this, the prosecutions demanded a four-year prison sentence for Jung, along with the 133 million forfeiture. However, after this Jung admitted to the charges and made a mercy plea, which led to the shorter sentence. The rapper had also left the boy band back in December 2020, after the news of his drug use came out.

According to Korea Times, the court said, “The defendants used sophisticated criminal tactics, including communications through the dark web and cryptocurrency-based payments, to cover up their offences”. Jung and one more of his accomplices, whose surname is Park were the two who led these transactions and have thus made the largest number of offences. The singer had apologised for his deeds and agreed to the charges back in the first hearing, which took place on April 20, 2021. He said in a statement, “I am sincerely reflecting on it. I’m very sorry,” at the court.

