K-pop Band BTS Becomes World's Top Artist As Global Music Industry Witnesses Boom

Touted as the biggest band in the world, South Korean pop group BTS is known for their record-breaking album sales. Since their debut in 2013, the septet comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has only moved towards success, in their hometown as well as internationally. The year 2021 was no different as they released several top-charting tracks like Butter, Permission To Dance and more.

Moreover, the band met their fans in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles followed by the yearend performance at iHeart Radio. Needless to say, the band added another flourishing year to their career as they had a booming business overseas. However, the band's success has proved beneficial for the entirety of the recorded music market in 2021 as the latest IFPI figures reveal their heavy contribution.

BTS becomes world's top artist, as per IFPI

The official Twitter handle of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released the Global Music Report 2022 on March 22 unveiling the growth of the industry in the year 2021. The report also included figures of markets in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and more. IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, revealed that the Global Recorded-Music revenue has soared to a whopping $25.9 billion in 2021.

Paid subscription streaming drove the global recorded music market to grow by 18.5% in 2021. As per Variety, the report also released the top 10 global artists that were ranked on the basis of 'consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption'. With notable artists like Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and more in the list, K-pop band BTS topped the prestigious list.

IFPI’s Global Music Report 2022 - the definitive guide to the recorded music market worldwide – is out now. https://t.co/y7Q8uhZHiU #GlobalMusicReport pic.twitter.com/gmc42X85lD — IFPI (@IFPI_org) March 22, 2022

Notably, besides BTS, Seventeen is the only K-pop band in the top 10 global artists list. Additionally, the report also unveiled the top 10 global digital singles where BTS' top-charting single Butter took fourth place with 1.76 billion streams while The Weeknd's Save Your Tears bagged the top position with 2.15 billion streams.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit