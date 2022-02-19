K-Pop Band Red Velvet To Unveil New Album Next Month, Their Agency Informs

Red Velvet is all set to unveil new music for their fans after a break of some months. The South Korean band's last song had come almost six months ago.

Fans had been impatiently waiting for new music from the band since the release of their Queendom. It has been confirmed that their new album is set to be released next month. The news would surely cheer the fans up as the band urged them to keep their interest levels up.

Red Velvet to launch new album in March, their agency confirms

Red Velvet, as per a report by Soompi, has started work on their next project. The news was confirmed by their agency SM Entertainment. They are likely to launch the album in March, the agency also stated. The band urged their fans to stay excited for the upcoming release.

Previously, the group had hinted about the new album at the SM Town Live 2022: SMCU Express at Kwangya, which had been held at the start of the year.

This is amid the band coming up with their first Japanese album. The album had been titled Bloom and it is gearing up for release this year.

What has Red Velvet been up to?

Red Velvet's last song Queendom had been a success, with the music video already reaching 96 million views in the span of six months.

The band had released three studio albums till now. The first album was The Red, which had released in 2015, and turned out to be a stepping stone for their successful journeys thereafter.

That album had come just a week after the band had been formed in 2014. The group had started with four members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. Yeri had joined the band a year later with the song Ice Cream Cake.

The group's second studio album was Perfect Velvet, which had been released in November 2017. Since then, they have come up with songs like Summer Magic in August 2018, RBB in November 2018, Japanese songs like Coolie Jar in July 2018 and Sappy in May 2019. Bad Boy, Power in 2018, Close to me, Zimzalabim, Umpah Umpah, Pyscho were their tracks released in 2019.