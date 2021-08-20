K-pop Boy Band 'iKon' Fame Bobby Announces Marriage And Fiancée’s Pregnancy

K-pop boyband iKon under YG Entertainment is one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea. Known for their distinct style in hip-hop music, the group made a place for themselves in the cut-throat competitive scenes in K-pop. While all the members of the idol group are equally loved by the fans, touted as one of the most popular members of the group, Bobby took his fans by surprise with his recent announcement on Instagram.

Bobby announces marriage and his first child

The 25-year-old rapper named Kim Ji-won, famously known by his stage name Bobby, took to his Instagram on August 20 to announce his marriage. The surprise did not stop there as the signer further revealed that he was expecting his first child in September this year with his soon-to-be wife. The name and details of Bobby's fiancée were not disclosed.

The rapper went on to apologize to his fans for taking them by surprise with the news and concealing it from them. In the lengthy letter penned by the rapper, he promised to become a better person for his group iKon and his parents. He wrote,

''Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage with a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. I am happy to welcome a new family member, but I feel more apologetic to the fans who must be taken aback by my news. I should’ve let you know earlier, but I apologize that I am letting you know later as I was worried more than anything for this reason''

He continued, ''I feel heavy responsibility as I think I have caused a great emotional burden to the people who always help and support me who is lacking a lot in many ways. I sincerely apologize to the people who are hurt or confused by my news. I will become a person who does not cause shame to my parents along with the iKON members and fans who have made my lacking self into someone who is needed in this world. More than anything, I will work even harder to not cause harm to the members and the fans who are waiting for iKON’s activities''.

Netizens' reaction to Bobby's letter

The South Korean entertainment industry is notorious for disapproving of celebrities' romantic relationships. An example of the heavy criticism faced by public figures due to similar controversies is EXO's main vocalist Chen, who received threats after announcing his marriage and first child last year. However, iKon's main rapper did not go through the same path as his fans appeared supportive of his decision and heartily congratulated him for the new chapter of his life.

IMAGE- IKON'S INSTAGRAM