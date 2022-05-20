K-pop Girl Group CLC To Disband After 7 Years; Fans Say Band 'deserves Better'

One of the most popular K-pop girl bands, CLC will be bidding farewell to their fans next month. Making their debut in 2015 under Cube Entertainment, the band consists of members Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Yeeun, and Eunbin. The band was originally a seven-piece ensemble, however, member Elkie left the group in February 2021 followed by Sorn's departure in November the same year.

Songs like Me, Helicopter, Hobgoblin, No and more are some of the hit songs of CLC. To announce their disbandment, CUBE entertainment issued a statement, which got a mixed response from fans on Twitter.

CLC to disband in June

As per Soompi, CUBE Entertainment announced CLC's disbandment by issuing a statement explaining the end of their contract and information about the band's official website following their disbandment. The statement began with, ''First, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for always loving and supporting CLC over the last seven years."

''As CLC’s official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022. We are planning to allow you to read the posts for a certain period of time so that you can cherish the precious memories made with the CLC members,'' the statement read.

The company further informed that the website will be available for viewing and downloading till June 5, 2022, following which fans will not be allowed to write a new post. ''We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC. We will genuinely cheer for each of the seven members as they make a new start on their own paths,'' the statement concluded.

[공지] CLC U CUBE 운영 종료 안내



자세한 내용은 U CUBE CLC Notice 게시판에서 확인해 주시기 바랍니다.

📎 https://t.co/WS8nMkhoAT — CLC·씨엘씨 (@CUBECLC) May 20, 2022

Fans' reaction to CLC disbandment

Fans were quick to react to the announcement with many expressing their gratitude and love for the band for their music over the years. On the other hand, a few fans believed that the band deserved better handling from their agency. A few claimed that the company did not promote their new albums and venture well enough.

the way we have to deal with this every other business day because non cheshires love to tweet how clc deserved better but otherwise they keep their mouth shut abt them it’s sick https://t.co/PRwGh49XHu — emi ◯ ༚.° (@girlsforyeeun) May 20, 2022

clc deserves so much better :(( — mae 🐾 ia 📚 (@yejiapsubby) May 20, 2022

i wish the best for all clc members and im excited to see what they are up to — adela (@crystaldistance) May 20, 2022

Thank you so much for your support and love for CLC, for your hard work with CLC, CLC will always be a part of the beautiful memories we have💕 Continue to support CLC member careers in the future, we love you and thank you🥰🥰

ㅤ pic.twitter.com/HOE0IKK5bP — `Yu-Jinnie🐭 (@choiyuhjin) May 20, 2022

Image: Twitter/@KpopInParis