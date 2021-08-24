K-pop Girl Group SOLIA Disbands After Only Five Days Of Its Official Debut

The K-pop girl group SOLIA recently announced their disbandment only five days after their official debut. As per a report by Soompi, girl group SOLIA is a five-member girl band that released their debut album titled DREAM on August 17. Even though the group promoted themselves using their Instagram handle that was created on June 16, the South Korean group was officially active after its debut for just five days. Their agency Space Music Entertainment has released a statement on August 22 announcing the disbandment.

K-pop Girl Group SOLIA disbands

The South Korean new K-pop group, which consists of five girls, are officially disbanding now. Their agency Space Music Entertainment released a statement confirming the news. Read the statement below.

Hello, this is SOLIA. We apologize for suddenly surprising you with unfortunate news. Due to its circumstances, the company is no longer able to keep SOLIA going, so we have come to wrap up our activities after having long discussions with the company. It was a very short time, but we would like to thank and apologize to the fans who supported and loved us during that time. If you are curious about the members’ individual activities or daily lives, please follow the members’ individual Instagram accounts. Once again, we apologize to our fans.

SOLIA member Soree took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note on the same. She wrote, " I'm sorry for the short promotion, but thanks to the members and the fans who supported us, we had a great time." "Thank you so much for always supporting and showing interest in me, who was lacking a lot! It's over with the sound of Solia, but I look forward to your continued support.”

Soompi quoted another member Sun-A (Sunyoung) writing, "Although the time I spent as SOLIA’s Sun-A wasn’t long, I’m thankful that I received so much love. I’m receiving lots of DMs from international fans. I’m reading all of them. Thank you so much." "I'm sorry to tell you the bad news all of a sudden. I'm gonna delete my Instagram account in three days." Eunbi took to her IG story and wrote in English, "Thank you and I’m sorry. I love you so much."

Hayeon (Juyeon) also penned a note on her social media handle. She wrote, "I'm sorry for the fans who were surprised by the sudden news. It was a short time, but I want to say thank you for supporting us and loving us." "Thank you so much to everyone who cheered for us."

