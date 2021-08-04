K-pop Girl Group STAYC Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For A Comeback

South Korean girl group STAYC aka Star To A Young Culture are set to make their comeback. The news was confirmed by a source from STAYC’s agency HIGH-UP Entertainment. The band first debuted in November 2020 with their debut album Star to a Young Culture.

STAYC to release comeback album soon

As per reports by Soompi, STAYC had entered the final stages of preparation for a new album slated for release in early September. A source from STAYC’s agency HIGH-UP Entertainment clarified to Newsen that STAYC was getting ready for a comeback and they have finished filming their music video, but the specific comeback date is undecided.

More about STAYC

On September 8, 2020, it was announced that Black Eyed Pilseung of High Up Entertainment would debut their first girl group. The lineup of the group was composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J as announced. On November 12, the music video for the album's lead single So Bad was released, receiving over 2.6 million views in the first 24 hours. Their album was released on the same day, selling over 4,300 copies on its first day, the most for a debut girl group in 2020. It went on to sell more than 10,000 copies on its first week, becoming the first debut album by a girl group in 2020 to do so. Their debut album debuted at number 17 on the weekly Gaon Album Chart. So Bad debuted at number 90 on Billboard's K-pop Hot 100, and number 21 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

The group returned with their second single album Strydom and its lead single ASAP on April 8. The music video of ASAP was released consecutively with the release of the album and reached 20 million views in nine days. The band also entered the Billboard K-pop 100 weekly chart. Their title track also reached the top of Korean music platforms, including Melon, Bugs and Genie. Since their debut, they have been receiving tremendous love and have been breaking the highest record on music charts. Staydom sold 56,198 copies in its first month, making STAYC the first 2020 rookie girl group to sell more than 50,000 copies with a single album.

Image: STAYC's Instagram

