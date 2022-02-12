K-pop Group SEVENTEEN Member Wonwoo Tests Positive For COVID-19; Agency Releases Statement

COVID-19 continued to hit the South Korean music and film industry. Numerous artists from the world of K-Pop, like BTS, Lisa of the BLACKPINK, Eric and Younghoon of The Boyz and some actors have been diagnosed with the disease over the last few months. Fortunately, most of them have recovered.

However, the latest to be infected by the virus was the Wonwoo of the group Seventeen. The singer also won't be part of the group's online event scheduled for Friday. Another band member Hoshi won't be a part of it after coming in contact with Wonwoo.

Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN tests positive for COVID-19

The news was shared by the band's agency Pledis Entertainment, as per a report on Soompi. They shared that the artists were alerted after Wonwoo started experiencing sore throat and mild fever on Friday.

He immediately got himself tested on the self-test kit and then conducted the RT-PCR test later. It was confirmed by Saturday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wonwoo was undergoing self-treatment at the moment. His health was fine, except experiencing sore throat and mild fever.

The other members of the band had taken time off and as a result, only Hoshi had come in contact with Wonwoo. They had met on February 9.

Thus, Hoshi got himself tested, first with a self-help kit and then with a rapid antigen test, and both the results came as negative. He later followed it with the RT-PCR test and was now awaiting the test results.

All the other artists were at their parents' homes and were not in touch with Wonwoo, the report added. Still, the members of the band underwent a self-test process, which all returned negative. The band was scheduled to attend the 9th Mini Album Attacca Release Online Event today. But now, Wonwoo and Hoshi won't be a part of it.

They added that they would be following all the guidelines mentioned by the authorities and keeping their fans informed about the developments related to their health.

One of the last releases by the band was the song Rock with You. The music video was unveiled in October 2022. The video has earned 56 million views in the span of three months.

(Image: Instagram/@everyone_woo)