K-Pop Group SEVENTEEN To Release Repackaged Album ‘Sector 17' In July; Watch Teaser

SEOUL – June 27, 2022 – K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN catapulted 35,000 fans into a frenzy over two nights of a jaw-dropping show in Seoul on June 25 and 26. The band also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert.

The 13-piece act’s ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - Seoul’ brought back the quintessential K-pop experience to Gocheok Sky Dome, being the largest offline concert in Korea since the onset of the pandemic, and since the ban on chanting, screaming and standing in concert halls was lifted in April.



Tightly choreographed performances of “HOT,” “March” and “HIT” led the set featuring 24 songs, followed by a swoon-worthy spectacle with unit tracks including “MOONWALKER,” “Imperfect love,” and “Back it up.” “Left & Right,” “Crush,” “Darl+ing” and more topped the set, boasting the band’s versatility. For the finale, the K-pop powerhouse staged their iconic hour-long encore with “Snap Shoot” and “Very Nice.”

As they wrapped up the show, SEVENTEEN delivered a heartfelt message to the fans who have long awaited their return to the live stage. The team’s producer and vocal unit leader WOOZI said, “We woke up with every part of our body aching after the first day. So today, we danced even harder. You are the source of all our energy.” The team’s performance unit leader HOSHI emphasized throughout the 2-day show, “We run at full throttle for this set. We wanted to show everyone what a ‘performance’ is.”

SEVENTEEN announces new album Sector 17

Arriving shortly after the encore was a surprise announcement for a repackage album release. Revealed through a trailer which showed the 13 members setting foot in an area labeled ‘SECTOR 17,’ the band is set to release SECTOR 17, a deluxe edition of their record-setting fourth album Face the Sun, on July 18.

SEVENTEEN reached a new milestone in K-pop with Face the Sun in May, becoming the second artist in K-pop history, following BTS, to rack up over 2 million sales in the first week of release.

The K-pop supergroup will bring their action-packed show to Vancouver next, embarking on the North American leg of the tour. 11 shows will follow across Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark. A total of 27 dates across 20 cities worldwide have been announced for ‘BE THE SUN,’ set to continue through December this year.

About SEVENTEEN

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN has unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live.

The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push. SEVENTEEN’s latest release Face the Sun made its debut at No.7 on the Billboard 200 while claiming No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart as well as the World Albums chart. The release also marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales.

