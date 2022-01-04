K-pop Groups Set To Make Debut In 2022: Kep1er, H1-Key & Others

Last Updated: 4th January, 2022 22:36 IST

Kep1er is a new girl group with members from Korea, Japan, and China. They made their debut on January 3 this year.

K-pop idols- K, Nicholas, EJ, Taki, and previous contestants from Mnet's I-LAND will join the show to become HYBE's new boy band.

MAVE is touted to be a four-member AI girl group that will debut under Metaverse Entertainment and will be aimed at the global market.

P NATION LOUD is yet another K-pop group formed from the survival program LOUD with 7 members. Their debut date this year is yet to be confirmed.

JYP Loud is a boy band which has been established after their appearance on the survival show, Loud.

Trainee A is the tentative name of a new pre-debut boy group under BigHit Music. The boys are scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.

Baby Monster is the new girl group composed of members aged 15 to 16. The K-pop group is expected to become the youngest girl group in YG Entertainment.

