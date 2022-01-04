Last Updated:

K-pop Groups Set To Make Debut In 2022: Kep1er, H1-Key & Others

2022 looks like a promising year as many K-pop idols from big agencies like HYBE, Big Hit Entertainment, Mnet and others will be debuting this year.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
k pop
1/8
Image: Instagram/@babymonsters.officiall

Baby Monster is the new girl group composed of members aged 15 to 16. The K-pop group is expected to become the youngest girl group in YG Entertainment. 

k pop
2/8
Image: Instagram/@_trainee_a

Trainee A is the tentative name of a new pre-debut boy group under BigHit Music. The boys are scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.

k pop
3/8
Image: Instagram/@jyp_loud

JYP Loud is a boy band which has been established after their appearance on the survival show, Loud.

k pop
4/8
Image: Instagram/@pnation.loud

P NATION LOUD is yet another K-pop group formed from the survival program LOUD with 7 members. Their debut date this year is yet to be confirmed. 

k pop
5/8
Image: Instagram/@funkorea_id

MAVE is touted to be a four-member AI girl group that will debut under Metaverse Entertainment and will be aimed at the global market. 

k pop
6/8
Image: Instagram/@big.hitjapan

K-pop idols- K, Nicholas, EJ, Taki, and previous contestants from Mnet's I-LAND will join the show to become HYBE's new boy band. 

k pop
7/8
Image: Instagram/@h1key_official

H1-KEY is a four-member girl group under Grandline Group. They will debut on January 5. 

k pop
8/8
Image: Instagram/@official.kep1er

Kep1er is a new girl group with members from Korea, Japan, and China. They made their debut on January 3 this year. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: k pop, SM, Red Velvet
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
'Vincenzo' to 'Jirisan', Korean dramas worth binge-watching apart from 'Squid Game'

'Vincenzo' to 'Jirisan', Korean dramas worth binge-watching apart from 'Squid Game'
From Dumbledore to Snape, remembering the Harry Potter actors we have lost

From Dumbledore to Snape, remembering the Harry Potter actors we have lost
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com