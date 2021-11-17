K-pop Idol Kim Samuel Wins Lawsuit To Nullify Contract With Brave Entertainment

South Korean-American singer Samuel has won a lawsuit against the agency, Brave Entertainment to invalidate his exclusive contract. According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, on Wednesday, November 17, Seoul Central District Court ruled a decision in favor of the plaintiff, Samuel, and further dismissed the agency's suit for damages of 1 billion won (approximately $846,380).

The singer also took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to fans for 'believing' in him.

Samuel wins the lawsuit against Brave Entertainment

As per the report by Soompi, in a hearing held on Wednesday, the judge stated, "We confirm that the contract signed between the plaintiff and defendant on June 9, 2014, is not valid, and we dismiss the request for counteraction filed by the defendant." Post ruling the decision, Kim Samuel commented that roughly translates, "I couldn’t do anything during the three long years due to the legal conflict, and I am very happy to have won the lawsuit. I stated the truth, and the truth got across. I am thankful to my fans and acquaintances who have waited a long time for me, supported me, and sympathized with me. I will go back to square one and repay those who supported me through good productions and in great form."

The Sweet Revenge star also took to her verified Instagram handle and posted a blank white image. In the caption, he thanked his fans for praying and believing in him. He wrote, "Thank you Garnet (Samuel’s fans) for praying for me, believing in me, and waiting for me during this long wait. I can’t express it in words… The heavens took my side. It’s all thanks to all of you."

The 19-year-old K-pop singer made his debut as a part of the duo, 1PUNCH under Brave Entertainment in the year 2015. Two years later, he gained recognition with his appearance on Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2. He was promoted as a solo artist since then. The Freefall star, in 2019, filed a legal suit against the agency after unsuccessfully attempting to nullify his contract with them. He stated specific issues leading to a breach of trust as the reason.

Image: Instagram/@its_kimsamuel