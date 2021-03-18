K-pop Sensation Jessi Drops New Song, Embraces Being Different From Others; Watch Video

Famous K-pop singer-songwriter Jessi is back on screens with her new music video of the song What Type of X. The singer accepts that she is different from the others in the lyrics of the song and flaunts it like an honour, conveying that she has chosen to live life on her own terms. Read along to know more about the just-launched music video, and what the lyrics in the song say.

Jessi expresses she is proud to be different through her recent song What Type of X

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Jessi dropped the music video of her new song What Type of X, which marked her comeback on screens after a whole year. The song is full of beats that will make you groove, with eye-catching visuals and choreography. In the new music video, the K-Pop sensation is seen donning leather ensembles.

With What Type of X, Jessi has expressed that she is different from the others and she accepts that, and also that it is completely fine for someone to have a unique personality. She calls out people for judging her and says that only God has the right to judge her since nobody else has walked in her shoes and gone through what she has. A part of the recent song's lyrics say, "I’m different and it’s not a crime. Only God can judge me, you don’t live my life”.

The last time Jessi was seen on screens, was in 2020 when she released her hit single Nunu Nana. The catchy track promoted her status as a Nuna, which is a Korean term that men used to refer to older women. The song shot Jessi to massive levels of fame and she went on to become a household name. According to Tone Deaf, in an online interview after the release of the song, Jessi admitted that the impact Nunu Nana had and the love that it received made her feel quite pressured for her latest track and she had to make sure that it was good. The Nuna album also had the tracks, Drip and Who Dat B, which were released in 2019.