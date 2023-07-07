K-pop Singer Lee Sang Eun Found Dead Ahead Of Performance At Concert

Korean singer Lee Sang Eun, better known by her stage name Lee Tzsche, is no more. The idol was recently found dead under mysterious circumstances.

What happened to Lee Sang Eun?

As per reports by News1, K-pop singer Lee Sang Eun was found dead in a washroom right before her performance. Her mortal remains were found by an staffer on the third floor of the venue where she was scheduled to perform during a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between Honam and England. The staffer rushed and called the police. .

As quoted by Koreaboo, the event staff member said, "It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor." The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. As per police reports, no foul play has been suspected.

Who was Lee Sang Eun?

Lee Sang Eun made her debut as a musician in 1988, but she took a break midway to study art in the US. Following that, she made her comeback in 1991 and released her studio album titled Slow Days. Over the years, she had released multiple albums and her last one was announced back in 2019. Talking about her achievements, she received a Golden Disc Award for being the best rookie artist in 1988. She also won the Best Female Musician of the Year at the Korean Music Awards in 2004 and 2006.