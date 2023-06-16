K-Pop Star Aoora Set To Perform In This Indian City, Check Out Date And Time

K-Pop star Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, is all set to perform in India. The singer landed in India, around a month ago for personal and professional commitments. The news came days after he teased a collaboration with Pratik Sehajpal.

3 things you need to know

Aoora aims to foster Indo-Korean collaborations.

He released his rendition of Bappi Lahiri's iconic track Jimmy Jimmy.

His love for Lahiri inspired him to embrace cultural exchange.

Aoora live concert: Date, time, and venue

(Aoora is all set to perform in India for the first time | Image: Aoora/Instagram)

Aoora will perform live in Mumbai. The concert will take place at Oberoi Mall on June 17. The event will begin at 12 PM and will end at 3:30 PM. After the event, the K-Pop star will also interact with his fans.

What are Aoora and Pratik Sehajpal collaborating on?

(File photo of Aoora and Pratik Sehajpal | Image: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Pratik Sehajpal and Aoora shared a coordinated post on social media. They were dressed up in trendy suits and completed their look with glasses. Sharing the photos on Instagram, they teased a collaboration and wrote, "Will the Bomb explode? Stay tuned to know more #InterCountyChase #InterpolAndRaw #Robbery #SaveTheDay."

Now, they have finally revealed what they are collaborating on. The duo worked on a theme-based musical series together. The concept is written and directed by the Naagin 6 actor. Aside from it, he will also feature in the video along with the K-Pop singer. The collaboration took place after Aoora's team asked Pratik if he wants to work with the singer for something.

Reportedly, he is close to Aoora's managing team. The duo had also expressed their happiness for their upcoming project and believes that it's a unique concept as a person from the entertainment industry in India is collaborating with someone who belongs to the Korean music industry.