K-pop Stars Show Interest To Work With Bollywood Actors, Say 'want To Shoot At Taj Mahal'

The popularity and demand of Bollywood stars have reached Korean land after K-pop stars expressed their desire to work with them.

Recently, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Center in India, the South Korean Pop- girl, boy groups Bug-Aboo’ and ‘Kingdom’, came to participate in the two-day Korean cultural festival 'Rang De Korea' and said that they would love to work with Indian Bollywood artists.

During a press conference organised on the special day, the Korean artists expressed their fondness for the people of India and how they are captivated by the purity of the countrymen. While sharing their love for the country, the artists of both groups said, “We may not understand the language of the people here but they have deeply felt the love, innocence, and purity of Indians.”

Korean artists show fondness for Indian actors

The artists of the ‘Kingdom’ group shared how they would like to create fusion music at the Taj Mahal. On the basis of the support that they require from the Indian government, the group mentioned that they would like to make a song at the Taj Mahal, giving a fusion touch to Indian music. Given a proposal, they would love to work with Indian artists.

As per reports, one of the boys from the group said that he is overwhelmed by the love and hospitality that he received from Indians and wanted to share the stage with the artists here. Not only did the Korean artist express their love for the Indian people, they even shared their favourite stars from Bollywood. "Aamir Khan’s 3 idiots and others like My name is Khan are quite famous in Korea.” Another artist said that he would like to see the Taj Mahal during his next visit to India.

The culture, heritage, and mystic landscape beauty that the country beholds, attracted the attention of the Korean stars who were even mesmerised to know about the Ganges and how they want to explore the river and places based on the banks.

Korea Cultural Centre of India (KCCI) organised a two-day cultural festival ‘Rang De Korea’ program on Saturday and Sunday at DLF Avenue, Saket to mark its 10th anniversary. In this, a large number of Korean artists gave their performances. Artists associated with Korean songs and music from Korea and India have impressed the audience with their skills stunned. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-Bol and other dignitaries were present at the event.

IMAGE: Instagram/kingdom_gfent/bugaboo_offcl