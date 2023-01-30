Kailash Kher Attacked At Hampi Utsav, Youths Throw Bottle Over Demand To Sing Kannada Song

Singer-composer Kailash Kher was recently attacked while performing at Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. Two youths reportedly threw a bottle on stage after demanding Kher to sing a Kannada song. The incident took place on January 27. Soon after the unfortunate incident, the police immediately swung into action. The miscreants have been taken into custody for throwing the bottle from the audience gallery during the event.

Ahead of the event in Karnataka, Kher was in Lucknow for Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrations where he sang sufi songs.

About Hampi Utsav

The three-day Hampi Utsav started on January 27. This is the first cultural event organised since the foundation of the new Vijayanagara district.

The event, which was inaugurated by chief Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening, was arranged in four stages: Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike, and Sasuvekalu Vedike.

Artists who performed at the event

Renowned Bollywood and Sandalwood artists performed at the event. The performers included Bollywood playback singers, Arman Mallik and Kailash Kher. Other than that, Sandalwood playback singers including Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, and Anannya Bhath among others were also invited to perform.

The event also had a light and sound extravaganza to highlight the beauty of the World Heritage site.