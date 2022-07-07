Kailash Kher Says He 'can't Praise Lips & Cheeks' Through His Songs; 'I Talk Of Emotions'

Kailash Kher's songs never fail to strike a chord with audiences, and the artist has, to date, focused on making his songs high on emotions rather than material aspects. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the Teri Deewani hitmaker noted that he can't praise physical aspects like 'lips and cheeks' in his songs as they 'deteriorate' over time. Kher added that he would rather speak about 'emotions' in order to establish a spiritual connection with his listeners.

Kailash Kher says he 'can't praise lips and cheeks' through his songs

Kher said, "I do not write the way others do. That too is a source of entertainment but not how I want to pursue my music. We had heard of the amazing beauty of people like Marilyn Monroe but all of them had to die and go back to ashes. We are attracted to that which does not die. We look at spirituality in romance as well."

The singer also opened up about facing challenges in the initial days of his career due to his 'unique' vision. He said that the world always tries to humiliate you and put you down when you don't adhere to their standards of doing things. "I had an adamant attitude, my madness, Junoon was not matching with people around me. I have faced rejection, humiliation and suppression since childhood. Then, I felt maybe, I am oversensitive and am not cut out for this world," Kher mentioned.

Kailash Kher talks about struggling with depression in his 20s

The singer recalled failing many times during his 20s, while also struggling with depression. He went on to reveal that he even attempted suicide at the age of 21-22 when he developed a feeling that he was 'useless' to the world. "I jumped in the Ganga river one day - I am a suicide survivor. Then someone saved me. It must be a miracle, but at the time I thought I must be such a useless man and failure that I even failed in this." The singer added that concentrating on his work helped him to overcome such thoughts.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAILASHKHER)