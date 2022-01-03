If destiny had other plans, music lovers across the world might have been deprived of chartbusters like Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani and other hits. The voice behind these tracks, Kailash Kher, once had no hopes to live after facing a financial crunch. The Chand Sifarish star even attempted suicide at that time.

Kailash survived and his dreams to make it big in the film industry too succeeded. His story serves as a 'Monday Motivation' for those losing all hopes or feeling disheartened in their journey towards their dreams.

'Monday Motivation' featuring Kailash Kher's success after suicidal feelings

Kailash, in an interview with Hindustan Times from 2017, had recalled how he would not have been alive if not for his friend. The artist had revealed that he had 'lost a lot of money', and the financial issues had sent him into depression. The singer said he battled the issues for a year, and finally decided to end his life after failing to find any solution for it. The Padma Shri winner said he had jumped into the river with an attempt to commit suicide. However, his friend saved him in the nick of time, he revealed.

Born in Meerut, Kailash had left his family home at the age of 14, and did odd jobs, before managing to set up his export business. However, he faced numerous financial issues during this period, but that could not deter his determination. He succeeded and eventually earned enough to decide on buying a plot of land to build a home for his parents. However, a Rs 22 lakh loss in the deal for the plot affected his mental health extremely.

The musician had tried other jobs and then decided to take up his father's profession, of Karmkand, a subject of astrology, and moved to Rishikesh. It was during one day at one of the Ghats in Rishikesh when the pain of the loss of money made him take the extreme step to decide to commit suicide.

The 48-year-old was 28 years old, said he had hit 'rock bottom' to make that decision, but today, feels that he should have taken the step and that his life belonged to the Almighty, the report added.

Kailash's rise in the music industry

Kailash eventually came to Mumbai to try his hand at being a singer, and after numerous struggles like, living in cheap hostels, and singing ad jingles, got his big break with Allah Ke Bande.

Since then, he has crooned hundreds of songs, many of them successful, composed music for several albums won numerous awards including the Padma Shri, and become a popular name across the globe.

Image: Instagram/@kailashkher