Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life. The Baby Doll singer will soon be tying the knot with her NRI businessman boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani. Reportedly, the two will exchange vows in the presence of their close friends and family members on Friday, May 20.

With the singer's marriage inching closer, the pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Recently, Kanika Kapoor dropped glimpses of her dreamy Mehendi ceremony in London.

Kanika Kapoor shares pictures of her Mehendi Ceremony

Kanika Kapoor is currently beaming with joy as she is getting married to the love of her life. On Friday, Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of her joyous pre-wedding function. In the pictures, the Panghat singer looked ravishing in a green coloured sequin lehenga with intricate detailing on it and dramatic sleeves. The renowned singer paired her dress with a stone-studded green statement neckpiece and matching earrings. In some of the pictures, the bride-to-be can be seen wearing floral jewellery that is accentuating the overall look.

Kanika's soon-to-be husband, on the other hand, opted for a light yellow and beige coloured outfit. In the pictures, the two are seen having a gala time dancing and enjoying themselves with each other. In one of the pictures, Gautam is also seen proposing to Kanika with a bunch of roses in his hand. Sharing the pictures, Kanika wrote in the caption "G ❤️ I Love you sooooo much!"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. One of the users wrote, "The most wonderful couple ❤️❤️❤️ So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", while another wrote, "Wow Congratulations Queen So Happy for You Be Happy 💍💚🥳" Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also dropped a heart in the comments section.

Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor