Kanika Kapoor Grooves To 'Baby Doll' At Her Wedding Reception With Husband Gautam; Watch

Popular singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her beau and a London-based businessman, Gautam Hathiramani on May 20, 2022. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members in a fairytale wedding ceremony held in London. Now, after a dreamy wedding, Kapoor and her husband hosted a grand reception in London and the updates have been shared by the former on her social media handle.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani have been dating each other for almost a year and recently the duo decided to take their relationship a step ahead.

Inside Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani's grand wedding reception

The photos and videos of the grand reception were shared on social media which see Kanika sporting two ensembles - a silver lehenga and a red one, while Gautam was clad in a stylish buttoned black coloured suit. The clips were shared by the official photographers of the wedding and in one of them, the newly-wed was seen walking down the stairs with her husband in a beautiful red coloured lehenga.

Singer and composer, Sheykhar Ravjiani also shared a video on his Instagram handle that sees him walking hand in hand with Kanika Kapoor. He captioned his post, "Jo dil mein reh jaati hai, jo tere saath aati hai @kanik4kapoor."

Kanika Kapoor shakes a leg on her song Baby Doll

A video is also doing rounds on social media that sees Kanika shaking a leg with Gautam Hathiramani on one of her famous hit tracks, Baby Doll. The singer could be seen dressed in a red coloured gown and her husband in an oversized shirt.

Singer Manmeet Singh also shared some clicks from the lavish reception and wrote, "The very English affair! Meet Mrs Kanika Gautam Hathiramani aur unke Mumbai wale yaar." In the pics, he was seen decked up in a royal blue sherwani as he posed with the bride and groom.

Singer Guru Randhawa was also among the guests at the reception. He took to his IG stories and shared an adorable picture with the newly-wed couple and wrote, "So So happy," tagging Kanika and Gautam in the post. Not only this, he shared several glimpses of the lavish affair on his Instagram handle.

