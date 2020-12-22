Kanika Kapoor Shares Teaser Of Her Next Peppy Track 'Jugni 2.0', Leaves Fans Excited

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently dropped the teaser of her new song Jugni 2.0. The teaser of the song is sure to leave the fans' feet tapping as Kanika croons in her style. The Chitiyan Kallaiyan singer took to Instagram and shared the video. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Are you ready to meet Jugni Ji tomorrow? The official teaser of Jugni 2.0 ft. @mumzystranger is out now.”Though the video shared by Kanika did not reveal much about the song, yet the peppy track seems to be played on lop by the excited fans.

Kanika Kapoor shares teaser of next song

Within seconds, the post received much appreciation and love from the fans of the singer. One of the users excitedly commented, “Omg omg omg omg kk what is this.” Another user wrote, “Too too cool K all the best” A third fan of the singer wrote, “Yes kk I'm ready to dance” Another die-heart fan of the actress also echoed similar sentiments towards the song and wrote, “I love your songs KK.” Kanika had also kept the audience guessing about it with her post on December 21 where she had shared some BTS pictures from the song.

This collaboration has left all her fans waiting for the song as it is the first time Jjust Music is collaborating with Zee Music and the first time ever Kanika Kapoor has collaborated with Jjust Music. The song also features singer and artist Mumzy Stranger. The song is set to release on December 23. Jjust Music has given us some of the best songs to tune into, and they have made it to everyone's Playlist. 'Love You Te Duja Sorry' and 'Muskurayega India' created a wave-like no other.

(Image credit: Kanika Kapoor/ Instagram)

