Kanika Kapoor Stuns In White, Shares Dreamy Pics Of Her Court Wedding With Husband Gautam

Popular singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her beau and a London-based businessman, Gautam Hathiramani on May 20, 2022. Now, after a lavish wedding as per Hindu traditions, the couple has finally registered their wedding in a court in London and the duo looked adorable as they were all suited up in white. The singer shared some of the glimpses from her white wedding with Gautam on her social media space, defining the moment as 'happiness'.

Kanika Kapoor shares dreamy pics of her court wedding with Gautam Hathiramani

On Sunday, Kanika Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from her dreamy white wedding with Gautam. The couple exchanged vows as per the Christian traditions in the presence of their close friends and family members in a fairytale wedding ceremony held in a London court. For their court wedding, the Panghat singer donned a white coloured pantsuit with similar footwear, while Hathiramani was all decked in a white pant shirt teamed up with a beige blazer.

The first pic sees the couple making an exit from court after the wedding with a bouquet in the bride’s hand, while other pics feature the duo saying vows in a court in the presence of the officiator. A picture also features them signing some documents, while in one of the pic, Kanika and Gautam are seen sharing a warm hug as they pose for a picture in all smiles. The duo even posed with their family during their Christian wedding.

Kanika and Gautam's grand wedding reception

The Baby Doll singer and her husband recently held a grand reception in London which was graced by the attendance of several celebrities. The photos and videos of the grand reception were shared on social media which see Kanika sporting two ensembles - a silver lehenga and a red one, while Gautam was clad in a stylish buttoned black coloured suit. Singer Manmeet Singh, Guru Randhawa, Sheykhar Ravjiani and more were among the guests.

The couple tied the knot as per Hindu traditions on May 20, 2022. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kanika Kapoor has also shared pictures with her husband from their dreamy wedding. The couple looked adorable in their wedding outfits as Kanika was all dolled up in a pastel-coloured bridal lehenga choli, while Gautam donned an ivory-coloured sherwani teamed up with a similar coloured turban. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@kanik4kapoor