Kanika Kapoor Urges Fans To Stay Indoors; Shares Story With ‘Ghar Pe Raho’ Sticker

Kanika Kapoor has been grabbing a lot of attention of late ever since she was first tested positive for coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer is now back home with her family after recovering. She even released a statement explaining her stance on the controversies regarding her. She recently took to social media to urge fans to stay indoors.

Kanika Kapoor asks fans to stay indoors

Kanika Kapoor recently shared a story on her social media to ask fans to stay indoors. She shared a picture of a couch from what looked like her living room. She also shared the “Ghar pe Raho” sticker by Instagram on the story asking fans to stay indoors.

Take a look at Kanika Kapoor’s story here:

(Image Source: Kanika Kapoor Instagram)

Recently, Kanika Kapoor also expressed her desire to donate her plasma to treat patients fighting against COVID-19. Her blood samples were submitted for testing at the King George's Medical University. However, the officials asked her to wait for some time as her hemoglobin levels were found below.

There were several controversies around Kanika Kapoor when she was first tested positive for coronavirus. She then went on to release a full-fledged statement expressing that she is now back on her feet after a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Kanika Kapoor explained that she is now recovered and is spending quality time with her family back in Lucknow.

While talking about her travel to the UK, Kanika Kapoor added that every person that she came in contact with during her travel was tested negative for the coronavirus. She added that after showing minor symptoms, she was tested and found positive on March 20. Kanika Kapoor even added that she returned home after being three negative tests. She even thanked all the health officials that stood by her and took care of her for the whole time.

Kanika Kapoor also shared a picture of herself enjoying tea-time with her loved ones back at her home in Lucknow. The entire family looked happy to have her back in good health. Kanika Kapoor looked relaxed and enjoying her tea-time with her loved ones.

